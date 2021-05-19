Charter Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $16,533,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total transaction of $487,811.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,751.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,891,984 shares of company stock valued at $559,603,133. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $310.61. The company had a trading volume of 436,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,398,826. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.