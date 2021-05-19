Charter Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Charter Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock worth $292,796,316. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.72. 383,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,314,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.43 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $332.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

