Charter Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.63. 9,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,194. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.25. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

