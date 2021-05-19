Charter Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,868 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 81,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,087. The company has a market capitalization of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average is $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.