Charter Trust Co. Buys 751 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,235. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $221.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

