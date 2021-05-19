Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Raised to $775.00 at Argus

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective upped by Argus from $700.00 to $775.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $680.00 target price (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $709.29.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $686.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $652.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $639.06. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $498.08 and a 52-week high of $712.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

