Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $361.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Their dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. At Charles River, they are passionate about their role in improving the quality of people’s lives. Their mission, their excellent science and strong sense of purpose guide in all that they do, and they approach each day with the knowledge that their work helps to improve the health and well-being of many across the globe. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. service areas are Basic research, discovery, safety and efficacy, clinical support and manufacturing. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.15.

NYSE CRL opened at $319.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.39. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $165.10 and a one year high of $349.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

