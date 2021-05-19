CHADS VC Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 19th. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $39,794.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00079783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $484.52 or 0.01256775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.44 or 0.10490651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00105647 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,965,863 coins and its circulating supply is 46,481,013 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

