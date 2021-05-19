Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.760-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.200- EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Cerner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.79.

CERN stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,189. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

