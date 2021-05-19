Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 4,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,515,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

CENX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $12,376,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 320.8% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after purchasing an additional 946,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,305,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 627,928 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $9,827,000. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $9,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

