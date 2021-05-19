Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$9.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.48.

TSE:CG traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.31. 536,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.74.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 2.5299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

