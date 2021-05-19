Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$9.50

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.48.
TSE:CG traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.31. 536,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.74.
In other Centerra Gold news, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$546,021.60. Also, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,968 shares in the company, valued at C$540,777.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
