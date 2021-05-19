Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Cut to C$10.25

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

CGAU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

