Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.
CDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.
Shares of CDEV stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 6.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $6.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
