Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 6.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

