Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDEV. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 790,620 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,110,592 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 638,336 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.