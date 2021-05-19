Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.77.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $70.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.98. Centene has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

