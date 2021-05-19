Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $48.85 million and $718,412.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.98 or 0.00096812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00022513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.99 or 0.01432994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00117188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00062204 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 48,893,726 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.