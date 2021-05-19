CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Position Raised by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of CBM Bancorp worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CBM Bancorp by 172.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBMB opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. CBM Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBM Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

