CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. 88,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 22,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $691,434.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,652.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $68,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,860 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CBIZ by 10.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,979,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CBIZ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CBIZ by 144.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 149,911 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

