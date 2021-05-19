Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Down to $58.88

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.88, but opened at $55.68. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $57.19, with a volume of 1,330 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $984,331.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,487,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,319,810.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,454 shares of company stock worth $25,737,566. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

