Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Commerzbank raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CZMWY stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $174.00. 2,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.98 and its 200 day moving average is $150.90. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $177.28.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

