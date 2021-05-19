CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Gap Down to $70.91

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.91, but opened at $67.16. CareDx shares last traded at $69.33, with a volume of 2,270 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Get CareDx alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -154.15 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Insiders have sold a total of 122,439 shares of company stock worth $8,694,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

CareDx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.