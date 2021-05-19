Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) PT Raised to C$3.00 at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.27.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$3.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$457.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

