Capreit (TSE:CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$2.23. The company had revenue of C$225.24 million for the quarter.

