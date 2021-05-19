Capital One Financial Weighs in on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

Shares of ENPH opened at $122.51 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total value of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,333 shares of company stock valued at $37,310,704. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

