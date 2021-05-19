Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

