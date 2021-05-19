Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $512,000 Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 70,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

