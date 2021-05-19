Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $190,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.71. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

