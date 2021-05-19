Capital City Trust Co. FL Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 84.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.