Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,300 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $106.26. 3,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.97. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.