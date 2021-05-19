Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,500 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Piedmont Office Realty Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 869,508 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $10,656,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $8,240,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,397,000 after buying an additional 473,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

