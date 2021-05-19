Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Macerich by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 413,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,011,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,190,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after buying an additional 69,881 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of MAC stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,759. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

