Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNMR. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 558.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE DNMR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

