Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.47. 15,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

