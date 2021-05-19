Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

CWB has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.08.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.82. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$19.91 and a 1 year high of C$36.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

