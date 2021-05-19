Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 4.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $45,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

CNI opened at $108.44 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

