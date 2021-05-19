Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.94.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$57.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.98. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$42.22 and a one year high of C$58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

