Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Raised to C$67.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CDPYF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $56.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

