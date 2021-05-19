Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

GOOS traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,828. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canada Goose by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 423,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,330,000. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

