Canaccord Genuity Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$36.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s current price.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.59.

Shares of TOU stock traded up C$0.21 on Wednesday, reaching C$29.46. 760,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,084. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$29.83.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.59 per share, with a total value of C$117,938.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,811,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,832,592.79. Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,555 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

