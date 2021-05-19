Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,578,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,475,481 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for about 0.9% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $26,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Cameco by 1,726.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,549 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Cameco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,769,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,639 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cameco by 256.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,671,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,620 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Cameco stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,002,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.