Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CALT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. 13,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.68 million and a P/E ratio of -20.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CALT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

