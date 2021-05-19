CaixaPay Price Reaches $0.10 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00074189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00318583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00183075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.59 or 0.01169192 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00036548 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

