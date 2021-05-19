Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $152.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

