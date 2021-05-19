Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

