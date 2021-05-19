Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,022 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.