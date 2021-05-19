Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $125,598,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,236,216 shares in the company, valued at $129,416,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,621,399 shares of company stock worth $232,882,339. 24.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHD. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

