CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $311.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CACI. Truist lifted their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.91.

NYSE CACI opened at $260.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.87 and a 200-day moving average of $243.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 52 week low of $190.16 and a 52 week high of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

