C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Down 8.2%

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.56. 2,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 277,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -19.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

