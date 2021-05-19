BTIG Research Downgrades Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to Neutral

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.13.

ESS opened at $290.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.50 and a 200 day moving average of $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $300.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $485,997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,048,000 after acquiring an additional 658,595 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $137,715,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

