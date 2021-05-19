(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Numis Securities

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Numis Securities to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 110 ($1.44).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. (BTA.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

